Two Women Arrested for Deadly Stabbing in Evansville

Evansville Police have arrested 20 year old Ebonee Gross and 23 year-old Rayven Crook in connection to a murder investigation on East Louisiana Street.

Officers responded to the 600 block of East Louisiana around 11 PM Friday for reports of a person down. When they arrived on scene officers say they found an injured man lying on the ground with visible injuries, and blood on a nearby car. One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation determined the man, 40 year-old Mark Lynn The Second had been stabbed on the 600 block of East Louisiana street. Police believe the man tried to get away from the home and collapsed outside. Officers believe there had been contact between the victim and the two woman prior to him being killed in the home.

Officers arrested Gross and Crook for Murder and Obstruction of Justice. Both are being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

