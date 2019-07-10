Two Week Closure for U.S. 60 Near Union-Henderson Co. Line

A contractor with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of US 60 near the Union-Henderson County Line to allow placement of two pre-fabricated drainage structures to help reduce roadway flooding.

The closure will start on Monday, July 22nd and will last two weeks.

There will be a marked detour provided along KY 359 and KY 136 through Smith Mills.

KYTC says they will attempt to provide timely updates as the work progresses.

Approximately, 5,800 vehicles travel this section of U.S. 60 in the Royster’s Curve area of Union County in an average day.

