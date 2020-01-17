Two Wanted Felons Arrested in Multi-Agency Operation

Two individuals with active felony warrants out of Morgan County were arrested Thursday.

On Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, around 12:00 a.m., Martin County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Tyler Reed was on patrol in Loogootee when he observed a parked vehicle with out-of-county plates.

Cpl. Reed recognized the plates from prior observations and knew the driver of the vehicle from those sightings to be Vincent M. Demoss. Reed also knew that Demoss frequently traveled with Brittany L. Johnson and that Johnson had affiliations in Loogootee.

After learning that both Demoss and Johnson had active felony warrants out of Morgan County for methamphetamine-related charges and identity deception, Cpl. Reed determined a possible location of the subjects.

Officers with Indiana State Police, Martin County Sheriff’s Office, and Loogootee Police Department then attempted to make contact at the residence where the wanted subjects were believed to have been.

On the initial effort to make contact at the residence, officers received no answer. Cpl. Reed alongside LPD Seargent Jim Floyd and LPD Chief Kelly Rayhill continued surveillance on the residence until approximately 6:30 a.m. when a vehicle was observed leaving the evidence.

Officers made contact with the driver of that vehicle and confirmed that Mr. Demoss and Ms. Johnson were in fact inside the residence, along with another unnamed adult and one minor.

After officers were made aware of the presence of a minor in the residence, they coordinated a safety plan that resulted in the minor and unnamed adult being removed from the residence prior to the officer’s entry of the residence.

ISP Troopers Lents and Miller and Major Keller, Sheriff Roush, and Chief Deputy Greene arrived to provide additional support to the officers already on-scene, at which point all officers made entry into the residence.

Both Demoss and Johnson were located by officers inside of the residence and taken into custody without incident.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments

comments