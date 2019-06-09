Two-Vehicle Crash Sends One to the Hospital

A two-vehicle accident in Madisonville sends one to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Emily Holzhauser, 26 years old from Madisonville, was transported by ambulance to Baptist Health for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

According to the preliminary traffic report, officers were called to the scene of an accident at the intersection of North Kentucky Ave. and Whittington Drive. A truck driven by 63-year-old William Mitchell of Bremen, KY was driving a 1985 Chevy pickup southbound on Whittington Drive and was attempting to continue on to North Kentucky Ave.

Holtzhauser was northbound in a 2004 Chevy Malibu Classic and was attempting to continue on to Whittington.

As Mitchell tried to navigate a curve at the interception, he lost control and slid into the northbound lane striking Holzhauser in the front driver’s side fender. The crash forced Holzhauser off the road.

Mitchell, and his passenger, 19-year-old Trevor Bratcher from Bremen, were not injured.

