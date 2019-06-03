Two Vehicle Collision Sends Six People to Hospital

Several people were taken to the hospital over the weekend following a two-vehicle collision.

Deputies say on June 2nd, 29-year-old Natasha Robards of Madisonville, KY was traveling eastbound on Hubert Reid Road when she hit another vehicle, operated by a juvenile.

The juvenile was traveling south on Sandcut Rd. and failed to stop at a stop sign. Robards and her passenger, Heather Clark, were taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment.

The juvenile operator and two other juvenile passengers were also taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment. A fourth juvenile was flown by helicopter to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville for treatment.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Medical Center Ambulance Service and the Grapevine Fire Department.

