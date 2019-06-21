Two From Union County Arrested for Burglary and Theft

Kentucky State Police arrested two in Union County and charged them with burglary.

Isaak N. Hogan, 22 of Morganfield and Emily K. Brown, 27 of Uniontown were each booked Thursday in the Union County Detention Center in Morganfield.

The pair are charged with burglary in the third degree and theft by unlawful taking more than $10,000.

The investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigation Division West detectives.

