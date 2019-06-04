Two Tri-State Nursing Homes on a List of Poor Performing Facilities

A national list of more than 400 troubled nursing homes has been released.

The list includes two Tri-State nursing homes.

The list is from the Department of Health and Human Services’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Signature Healthcare of Newburgh and Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Owensboro are both on the list.

Twin Rivers is listed as a Special Focus Facility, which the department defines as, “nursing homes with a record of poor survey (inspection) performance on which CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) focuses extra attention.”

Signature Healthcare of Newburgh is listed as a “candidate” for Special Focus.

The list includes nearly 30 nursing homes in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois that are either Special Focus Facilities or Candidates for Special Focus.

The complete list of facilities can be found on the U.S. Senate’s Committee for Aging’s website.

