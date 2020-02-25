Two Suspects Rob Evansville Woman at Gunpoint

On Monday, Officers with the Evansville Police Department were dispatched on a report of a Holdup in Progress at a residence in Evansville.

Officers responded to the residence in the 900 block of N Third Ave, in between N First Ave, and N Fulton Ave in Evansville, Indiana, where they say two male suspects approached a victim and demanded her purse while pointing a gun in her face.

The victim informed police of which direction the suspects fled in, but a description was not provided.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Evansville Police Department at (812) 436-7896.

Comments

comments