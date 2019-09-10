Gibson CountyIndiana
Two Princeton Men Arrested on Disorderly Conduct Charge
Two Princeton men have been arrested after an altercation at a Fort Branch diner. Gibson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Zack’s Diner after receiving a call of a battery.
Upon arriving, Deputy U.B. Smith began an investigation into the incident and spoke to all the parties involved in this incident
At the conclusion of his investigation, he placed 68-year-old Michael Crase and 47-year-old Todd Williams into custody and transported them to the Gibson County Jail.
Both men were charged with disorderly conduct.
Williams and Crase have since posted a $550 bond.