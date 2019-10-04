Two Poets Visit the Tri-State to Fill Your Life — and Ears — With the Spoken Word

Two of your favorite poets will be reading selections from their latest books — you can meet them and get them to sign your book —

You can catch two of your favorite poets, and even get their autograph at Barnes and Noble this Saturday starting at 1 pm.

Tim Heerdink and Jon Koker will be reading poetry from their new collections, The Human Remains and Son.

This event is free and open to the public.

