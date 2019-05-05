Two Plane Crashes in Indiana Just a Few Hours Apart

Tonight, investigators are at the scene of two separate plane crashes in Indiana. The most recent happened at the Marion Municipal Airport.

Details are still coming in, but still no word yet on why the plane went down. Four people survived the crash with no injuries.

In an earlier crash. A plane crashed in Central Indiana leaving the pilot with serious injuries.

Police responded to the Anderson Municipal Airport around 8:30 Sunday morning. Anderson Airport is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis. The pilot was reportedly the only person on board.

