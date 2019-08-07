Two People Sent to Hospital After Eating Batch of Synthetic Marijuana

Authorities are investigating an incident involving a batch of synthetic marijuana that sent two people to the hospital.

The call came in just before 9 a.m. Wednesday with reports of at least two people unconscious near the Lloyd Expressway and MLK Boulevard.

First responders loaded them into an ambulance near United Caring Shelters saying they may have ingested the drug K2.

They say they had to handcuff one of them inside for that person’s safety and the safety of emergency crews.

There’s no word on the condition of those people or whether they will face any charges.

44News is told police are keeping an eye on the area to see if anyone else was affected.

