Two People Killed in Warrick County Crash

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that happened last weekend. The incident happened Sunday morning at 3:13 in the 7500 Block of North Folsomville Road.

Deputies say a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche was heading northbound and left the west side of the roadway, striking a tree. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle, killing them.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Brian Horner of Tennyson. The passenger was identified as 33-year-old Crystal Glover also of Tennyson.

Indiana State Police and the Warrick County Coroner are assisting in this investigation.

Toxicology results for the driver are pending.

