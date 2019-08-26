IndianaWarrick County

Two People Killed in Warrick County Crash

Tyrone Morris 5 hours ago
Less than a minute

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash that happened last weekend. The incident happened Sunday morning at 3:13 in the 7500 Block of North Folsomville Road.

Deputies say a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche was heading northbound and left the west side of the roadway, striking a tree. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle, killing them.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Brian Horner of Tennyson. The passenger was identified as 33-year-old Crystal Glover also of Tennyson.

Indiana State Police and the Warrick County Coroner are assisting in this investigation.

Toxicology results for the driver are pending.

Comments

comments

Back to top button