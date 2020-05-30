Two People Dead After Early Morning Shooting

The Evansville Police Department says two people are dead after an early morning shooting Saturday.

Police say they responded to the 1600 Block of South Kentucky Avenue (Conoco Gas Station) shortly before 4 in the morning.

Authorities say they found a female victim in the lot deceased.

According to the press release, police were told a second and third victim arrived at St. Vincent’s Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Police say the second victim died from his wounds and the third victim is in stable condition.

EPD says it is believed there were two suspects who fled the scene before officers arrived. There are no descriptions of the suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Evansville Police Department’s Detective Office at (812)-436-7979.

