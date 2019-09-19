Two People Arrested for Drug Dealing Near Middle School

Two people are behind bars accused of dealing fentanyl, heroin, and meth near a middle school.

Larry Brown and Kelsie Hill are accused of dealing drugs out of a home on Washington Avenue across from Washington Middle School.

Police say while they were searching the home they found 32 grams of fentanyl, heroin and 94 grams of meth.

The pair was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and have been charged with dealing narcotics.

Hill is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Brown is behind held without bond. He was previously sentenced to six years in prison for dealing narcotics and given a 145 day credit for time served if he agreed to complete a substance abuse program.

