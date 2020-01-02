Two New Safe Haven Baby Box Locations Added in Indiana

Since the addition of the Safe Haven Baby Box in Frankfort, Indiana, Safe Haven Baby Box officials have worked to continue to provide places for people to anonymously surrender their unharmed infants without punishment.

Now, Safe Haven Baby Boxes have been added at two more Indiana firehouses, bringing the total of Safe Haven Baby Boxes in Indiana to 19.

Sunday, a Baby Box was dedicated at the New Haven Adams Township Fire Station, in New Haven Indiana, just East of Fort Wayne.

Another Baby Box was dedicated Monday at the Columbia City Fire Station in Columbia City, Indiana.

Safe Haven Baby Box locations allow a woman to surrender her unwanted newborn under the Safe Haven Law by placing the newborn in an electronically monitored Safe Haven Baby Box.

These newborns will be picked up within 3-5 minutes by medical and fire personnel. The Baby Boxes have 3 alarms that activate and a heating and cooling unit in them for extreme weather.

