Two New Coronavirus Deaths in Hopkins County; New Positive Cases

Hopkins County Officials on Friday, April 24, held a daily COVID-19 update to inform the county’s population of new information surrounding the coronavirus crisis as it relates to Hopkins County.

“We now have 171 confirmed cases,” said Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield. “That’s up two from yesterday.”

“We have, unfortunately, 19 deaths,” Judge-Executive Whitfield went on to say. “That is also up two from yesterday.”

Whitfield said there are now 74 recovered COVID-19 patients in Hopkins County, up by seven from Thursday’s update.

Watch: Full April 24 Hopkins County COVID-19 Update



