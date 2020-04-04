Two New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Wabash and Gallatin Counties
Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Illinois part of the Tri-State, bringing the total to 3 cases as of Saturday.
The Wabash County Health Department confirming its first positive case of COVID-19.
The Health Department says the patient was tested in an outpatient setting and followed all protocols of self-quarantine with all of their immediate family since being tested.
The press release says the patient and their family are home and doing well.
Also on Saturday, in a press release from Egyptian Health Department, they have been notified of a Gallatin County resident who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The release says the individual is at home and in isolation.
This the first laboratory confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Gallatin County.
This comes just a week after a Saline County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
As of now these are the numbers for our Illinois counties:
Saline: 1
White: 0
Gallatin: 1
Wabash: 1
Edwards: 0
Hamilton: 0
Hardin: 0
Lawrence: 0
Richland: 0
Wayne: 0