Two New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Wabash and Gallatin Counties

Two new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Illinois part of the Tri-State, bringing the total to 3 cases as of Saturday.

The Wabash County Health Department confirming its first positive case of COVID-19.

The Health Department says the patient was tested in an outpatient setting and followed all protocols of self-quarantine with all of their immediate family since being tested.

The press release says the patient and their family are home and doing well.

Also on Saturday, in a press release from Egyptian Health Department, they have been notified of a Gallatin County resident who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The release says the individual is at home and in isolation.

This the first laboratory confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in Gallatin County.

This comes just a week after a Saline County resident tested positive for COVID-19.

As of now these are the numbers for our Illinois counties:

Saline: 1

White: 0

Gallatin: 1

Wabash: 1

Edwards: 0

Hamilton: 0

Hardin: 0

Lawrence: 0

Richland: 0

Wayne: 0

