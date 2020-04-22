CoronavirusIndiana
Two New Cases of COVID-19 Reported in Muhlenberg Co.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported Tuesday two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the case total to 77.
The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) to identify and contact those who may have been exposed to the individuals. These individuals will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.
