Two New Cases of Coronavirus in Hopkins County, No New Deaths

On Wednesday, April 15, Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton provided a COVID-19 update to the Hopkins County community.

According to Whitfield, there are now 101 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

“Right now, we have 101 confirmed positive cases. We remain at eight folks who have passed from this, and 49 have recovered,” said Judge-Executive Whitfield.

Whitfield noted that the total number of deaths in the county remained at eight and that so far, 49 total patients have recovered.

