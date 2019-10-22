Two Men Facing Robbery, Criminal Confinement Charges

Two men are being held in Vanderburgh County Jail on criminal confinement charges after police say a man and his girlfriend were held against their will.

Kye Glosson and Jake Daniels are facing multiple charges after police were called to a home in the 1000 block of E Virginia Street after receiving multiple calls about a man bleeding from his head running door to door seeking help.

The affidavit says police spoke with the victim at Deaconess Midtown on October 21st.

The victim told police he and his girlfriend met with Kyle Glosson, known as “Chris”, and another woman for a visit. After walking into a room, the victim says Glosson showed him a sword and a baseball. That’s when Glosson used the baseball bat striking him in the head. The victim says he was held at gunpoint by Glosson who ordered into the kitchen and ordered him to place his hands on the kitchen table.

The victim told police Glosson struck his hands with a wooden pole and threatened to his break his hands. Glosson also stole $60 and other personal identification from the victim’s wallet.

Daniels stood in the hall with his gun pointed at the victim so that he would comply with Glosson’s demands.

At one point, the victim was ordered to remove his shirt and clean up the blood from his injuries. That’s when the victim says he ran out the front door.

The victim was able to identify Glosson and Daniel in a six photo lineup.

Detectives spoke with the homeowner who told them she was in a different room with the victim’s girlfriend. She told officers she overheard Glosson tell the victim he owed him $200.

The affidavit says Glosson and Daniels left with the victim’s girlfriend following the altercation. The victim’s girlfriend was dropped off in the area of First Ave. and Indiana St., according to Daniels. He also told officers Glosson dropped him off at the Circle K at Fare/Virginia and walked back home.

Police spoke with Glosson who told them the victim came to his home two weeks ago and stole $100 from Howell.

Glosson admitted to having a semi-automatic handgun that was located in a garage.

Glosson and Daniels were arrested and charged with criminal confinement, robbery, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Both men are still being held in Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

