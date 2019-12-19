Two Men Arrested on Kidnapping, Robbery Charges

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office said two men have been arrested after kidnapping a man at gunpoint and stripping his clothes.

The sheriff’s office said a man was found in a wooded area near Highway 62 East Sunday. The victim told deputies Taylon Whitney and Tyler Noffsinger stripped of his clothes and personal items before leaving him in the woods.

Whitney and Noffsinger were located and arrested one day later.

Both men are charged with kidnapping, robbery, assault, and wanton endangerment.

Comments

comments