Two Kentucky Wesleyan College Students Test Positive for COVID-19

Both a residential student and a commuter student at Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC) have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released on Tuesday by KWC Vice President of Advancement Eddie Kenny.

According to the statement, the residential student moved out of the KWC residence halls on April 5. Both students are currently self-isolating off campus.

KWC is working with public health officials who are now following up with anyone who may have been potentially exposed through contact with these individuals.

If Any Member of the KWC Community Begins to Experience Symptoms, They Should Immediately Contact the Following:

Students – VP of Student Affairs, Rebecca McQueen-Ruark-(270) 852-3285; rmcqueen@kwc.edu

Faculty – VP of Academic Affairs, Dr. Paula Dehn-(270) 852-3117; pdehn@kwc.edu

Staff – Director of Human Resources, Linda Keller-(270) 852-3110; lkeller@kwc.edu

As of April 6, the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College was closed to all visitors until further notice.

For more information by KWC on COVID-19, you can visit their website.

