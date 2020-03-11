Two Kentucky Men Arrested After Allegedly Robbing Owensboro Man at Gunpoint

Two individuals suspected of robbing an Owensboro man at gunpoint have been arrested following an investigation made by the Owensboro Police Department (OPD).

Just before 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, OPD officers responded to a robbery report in the 700 block of Poindexter Street in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Upon arriving at the scene, the victim told officers that he had been robbed by two males at gunpoint of his wallet, cell phone, and a small amount of cash.

The victim told police that he knew one of the suspects involved in the robbery.

OPD Detectives began investigations, which led to the arrest of two suspects.

21-year-old Layton C. Turner of Utica, Kentucky, was arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree.

21-year-old Jaquarius K. Mapp of Owensboro, Kentucky, was also arrested and charged with Robbery 1st Degree.

