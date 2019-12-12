Two Kentucky Churches Broken Into and Vandalized

Kentucky state police are looking for the person, or persons responsible for breaking into and vandalizing two churches in Hardin county.

Sometime between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday, the Needham Cumberland Presbyterian Church and Smith Chapel United Methodist Church were broken into. The two churches sit right next to each other on Laurel Ridge road.

The vandals stole several items from the church including a large bible, an American flag and an antique quilt.

Serious damage was also done to both churches. Authorities found a smashed nativity scene along with two destroyed pianos and sinks that were ripped out of the wall. Right now, both churches are looking to add security systems.

Whoever is responsible could face several charges including second-degree burglary.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Kentucky State Police at (502) 782-1800.

