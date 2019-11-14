Two Juveniles Sent to Detention Center After Leading Police on Pursuit

Henderson Police say a group of juveniles pulled out a gun on someone Wednesday afternoon. Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Cummock Street in reference to the incident.

Upon arrival, officers were able to locate the suspects who fled in a gray/blue Hyundai. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Boyd County.

Police say the vehicle missed a turn in the 1300 block of Powell St. and struck a building on the corner of Mill St. That’s when multiple suspects fled on foot.

The driver was caught and apprehended. One of the juveniles turned himself in, telling officers he wasn’t from the area and lost his shoes while fleeing the scene.

Both individuals were apprehended and lodged into the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.

HPD says this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this case can contact HPD at (270)831-1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at (270)831-1111.

