Two Injured in Crash on I-65 Near Crothersville, Indiana

On Sunday morning around 10:00 a.m., the Indiana State Police (ISP) responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Southbound that sent two people to a Scott County hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The initial investigation by Trooper Tia Hunt, Indiana State Police-Versailles, began when troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-65 Southbound near the 38-mile marker that occurred in the backup from a previous crash.

As a result of the first crash, traffic was backed up while the vehicle was being removed.

A 2016 Freightliner pulling a trailer, being driven by 48-year-old Hal E. Hash, of Corbin, Kentucky, was slowed in the left lane of I-65 Southbound near the 38-mile marker.

A 2017 Jeep Wrangler, being driven by 46-year-old Connie A. Anderson of Crothersville, Indiana, failed to slow for the stopped traffic. Anderson’s vehicle collided with the back of Hash’s trailer. Anderson’s vehicle entered the median before coming to rest.

Anderson was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A six-year-old female passenger in the backseat of Anderson’s vehicle sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

She was also transported to Scott Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the crash also determined that the proper use of seatbelts kept both Anderson and the child from sustaining more serious and possibly life-threatening injuries.

During the crash investigation, I-65 Southbound was closed for nearly two hours.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in either crash.

