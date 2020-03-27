Two INDOT Workers Struck by Vehicle on I-70 While Patching Holes

Just before 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, emergency crews were called to a crash scene that Indiana State Police (ISP) referred to as a “serious crash” on I-70 eastbound. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Officers were the first to arrive on the scene, and reported a possible critical injury.

An adult, male employee of the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) was reportedly struck by a car while patching holes on I-70. When medical personnel arrived, they began treating the INDOT employee, who was alert and conscious, before transporting him to the hospital.

It was also determined that a second INDOT worker was struck, but was treated and released on scene.

The driver of the car, 23-year-old Licole Culp of Indianapolis, was not injured. A passenger in her car was also treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say they believe Culp was entering I-70, where INDOT crews were working in the right two lanes, where several safety trucks with emergency lights were blocking the lanes.

ISP says that as Culp entered the traffic lane from the ramp she sideswiped a van, swerved back into the closed lanes, lost control and struck the two workers along with a piece of construction equipment.

Culp was later transported to Eskenazi Hospital to be checked for possible injuries and for a blood draw to be obtained. The blood draw is standard practice with all serious or fatal crashes.

At this time no criminal charges have been filed, however, the investigation is ongoing.

According to ISP, neither INDOT worker is thought to have life-threatening injuries, but no further information on their condition has been released at this time.

