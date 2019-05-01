Two Indiana Judges Shot Outside White Castle Parking Lot

Two Indiana judges were the victims of an overnight shooting in downtown Indianapolis. The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. at the 55 West South Street Location in a White Castle parking lot. According to witnesses, they heard an argument prior to hearing gunshots.

The gunshot victims were identified as Brad Jacobs and Andrew Adamas. Both men are judges in Clark County Indiana and were in town Spring Judicial College which started Wednesday morning. Jacobs was critically injured, while Adams was in stable condition.

Investigators say the gun used in the shooting has yet to be found. It is unsure if the two men shot each other or if someone else shot them.

The Office of Communication, Education, and Outreach released the following statement on behalf of Judge Vicki Carmichael:

Clark County Presiding Judge Vicki Carmichael is shocked to learn of the overnight violence involving her fellow judges. Along with her colleagues, she is in Indianapolis attending educational programming. Any questions about the nature of the shooting should be directed to police. However, Judge Carmichael has been assured that there is no reason to believe the judicial officers were targeted because of their positions with the Judicial Branch. This appears to be a random act of violence. It is important for detectives to investigate the situation; therefore, Judge Carmichael will not be making any statements regarding the particulars of the event. However, Judge Carmichael has spoken with fellow judges who were with Judge Adams and Judge Jacobs and she been advised certain reports circulating about the event are inaccurate. She urges caution until police provide details and/or make an arrest. Judge Carmichael appreciates the outpouring of support and love from the members of the Clark County community.

Police originally reported that the argument started at a nearby bar and continued to the White Castle parking lot. However, they retracted that statement.

