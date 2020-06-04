Two Hospitalized After Stabbing at Evansville Apartment Complex

Two people were sent to the hospital with stab wounds on Thursday after a party at an Evansville apartment complex.

Just after 1:00 a.m. on the morning of Thursday, June 4, officers arrived at Woodland Park Apartments on what was originally a shots-fired call.

When they arrived, officers found two people who had been stabbed after the party at the apartments got out of hand.

Both stabbing victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries, but their condition is unclear at this time.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the incident by police is ongoing.

