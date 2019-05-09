Two Hoosier Airports Receive $18.1 Million Grant

Two Indiana airports are the recipients of an $18.1 million grant.

U.S. Senator Todd Young says Evansville Regional Airport and Fort Wayne International Airport will each receive Federal Aviation Administration and Airport Improvement Program supplemental grants.

FWA is currently in the midst of a vital apron improvement to support safe and efficient aviation proportions. The $9.2 million AIP grant will support this project while enhancing flexibility and improving safety at the facility.

EVV will receive $8.9 million to support a reconstruction project that will prevent flooding and sinkhole development, preserve overall airport infrastructure, and ensure unimpeded commercial operations.

