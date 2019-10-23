Two Henderson Men Arrested in Narcotics Investigation

Two Henderson men are behind bars on drug-related offenses following a narcotics investigation.

Henderson Police Department and Kentucky State Police Task Force conducted the investigation on Tuesday in the East End of Henderson.

Their investigation led them to a home in the 400 block of Meadow Street where they seized a large amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and methamphetamine.

Jordan Collier, 28, was arrested for trafficking marijuana over 8 oz while Todd Jones, 48, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a warrant for probation.

