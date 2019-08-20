Two-by-Four Attack Sends an Evansville Man to the Hospital

An Evansville man was taken to the hospital, after he says he was hit in the chest with a two-by-four.

Police arrested Richard Petrig, charging him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Evansville Police were dispatched to Indiana Street for an assault in progress, just after 6:00 Monday morning.

When they arrived the victim said they heard a loud bang on the side of the house, and was hit by Petrig when he went outside to see what had happened.

The report says, the victim may have a broken rib and internal bleeding from the attack.

Petrig was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail.

