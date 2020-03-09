Two Found Shot to Death Inside Owensboro Home

On Sunday around 11:00 a.m., Owensboro Daviess County Central Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a possible shooting that had occurred in the 8500 block of Possum Trot Road in Western Daviess County. The caller reported finding two people that had been shot inside a home.

When Daviess County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) Patrol Units arrived at the residence, they located a deceased male and female. Both had been shot to death and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Daviess County Coroner’s Office.

This incident and the events that led to it are under investigation by DCSO Criminal Investigations Division Detectives.

At this time, the identities of the two found shot have not been released.

Autopsies for the deceased have been scheduled for Tuesday.

