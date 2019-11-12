Two Evansville Fast Food Restaurants Broken Into Early Monday Morning

Two Evansville restaurants a block from each other reported being broken into Monday morning.

Dairy Queen, located at the 4800 block of University Drive, told Evansville Police that an unknown subject broke into the office between closing Sunday night and opening Monday morning. The subject used a code to get into a safe and steal $5,000.

One block east of the burglary, Long John Silvers also reported to Evansville Police that they found the back door was pried open during the same time frame. However, nothing was taken from the restaurant.

Both burglaries are under investigation by EPD. No word if there is any connection between the two.

Comments

comments