Two More Dubois County Residents Positive for COVID-19

Two new cases of coronavirus were identified in Dubois County on Thursday, June 11, by county health officials.

With those two new cases, a total of 233 positive coronavirus cases have been identified in Dubois County to date, the Dubois County Health Department’s Thursday report went on to say.

Overall, 173 Dubois County coronavirus patients have recovered from the virus, while four patients have passed away from it.

Approximately 1818 Dubois County residents have been tested for COVID-19 to date.

Throughout the state of Indiana, there were 38,337 total positive cases of coronavirus and 2,173 total deaths as of Wednesday, June 10.

