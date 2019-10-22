Two Dogs Shot in Indiana and Kentucky

Two dogs have been shot in two separate instances over the weekend.

The first dog reported shot was in Dubois County, Ind. Office worker Candy Schmitt told 44News the shelter received a frantic call Saturday morning about a dog who went out for a morning bathroom break and returned home injured.

The owner thought her dog, Sebastian, was hit by a car, but once doctor’s examined Sebastian it was discovered he had been shot by a high caliber rifle.

The bullet entered his right shoulder and exited his left shoulder, shattering the bones. The vet recommended amputating the left front leg.

We’re told Sebestian is recovering and expected to be returned to his owners later this week.

The second incident unfolded around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon in the area of Little Hurricane Boat ramp, according to Daviess County Animal Control Director Ashley Thompson.

Officials say eyewitnesses heard gunshots and then saw a vehicle drive away in the area. The dog was reportedly still alive, but had died from their injuries before Daviess County Sheriff deputies could arrive.

Animal Control officers say the dog was a small terrier mix, and appeared to be a young dog in healthy condition.

If you have any information on either of the cases you’re asked to contact the Dubois County Sheriff’s Office or the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

