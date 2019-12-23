Two Dogs Found With Gunshot Wounds in Muhlenberg County

An investigation is underway after several dogs were found abandoned along a road in Muhlenberg County.

According to a post from the Muhlenberg County Humane Society, six husky puppies, a male and female husky, and a German Shepherd were found along Rockport Paradise Road.

Officials say two of the dogs had gunshot wounds. The female husky was shot in the head while the German Shepard had a gunshot wound in the leg.

The humane society says the male husky was near death due to starvation.

Anyone with information about the animals is asked to contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office.

Comments

comments