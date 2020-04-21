Two More Deaths Reported at Signature HealthCARE

Two more residents at the Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh died Tuesday as a result of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of Signature HealthCARE deaths to nine.

According to Warrick County Coronor Sarah Seaton, three female residents (ages 81, 66, and 90) passed away Monday.

Previously, two residents of the facility passed on April 9, with a third resident passing on April 13 and the fourth resident of the facility passed on April 18.

