Two Deaths, 15 Cases of Coronavirus Confirmed in Hopkins County, Kentucky

The Hopkins County Health Department on Monday, March 30, provided a live update on the current coronavirus situation in Hopkins County, Kentucky.

“The Hopkins County Health Department now has 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with two more positive results from commercial labs,” said Denise Beach, head of the Hopkins County Health Department.

“This is a total of 17, but until they get in the system we don’t consider them confirmed,” Beach went on to say.

Beach also confirmed the second COVID-19 death in Hopkins County.

“We also had another death from COVID-19 yesterday, of an adult with comorbidities, which is other chronic illnesses,” said Beach.

Beach went on to say that this is now a “community-acquired virus,” that is being “very prolific” in the Hopkins County community, meaning all COVID-19 patients or their contacts with symptoms must be isolated until symptom-free.

According to Beach, anyone who is a contact of a COVID-19 patient but has no symptoms should quarantine for 14 days since their last contact with a coronavirus patient.

