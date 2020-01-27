Two Dead in West Side Indianapolis Gunfight

Two men are dead after a shooting that took place outside of an adult entertainment club on the west side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were dispatched to The Pony Indy around 2:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the front porch who had been shot several times. Another man who appeared to be dead was also found lying near a car to the south of The Pony Indy.

According to police, the altercation that led to this shooting began when a disruptive customer was asked to leave the club. IMPD Lieutenant Kerry Buckner reported that the customer had to be physically escorted to the parking lot, where he got into his car.

Detectives believe that when the man who was kicked out of the establishment drove past a security guard standing outside of the front door of The Pony Indy, a verbal argument began and quickly escalated to gunfire.

“He drove around the front and words were exchanged. We don’t know what was said exactly, but the person in the car had a weapon and shot the security guard who returned fire and it was a bad deal both ways,” said Lt. Buckner.

Detectives say that the customer drove his bullet-riddled car to an adjacent parking lot, where he died from his wounds.

The security guard was rushed to a local hospital, where he also died from his injuries.

Both parties involved have been identified. Damien Sutton, 34, and Nicholas Fine, 30.

The situation appears to be an isolated incident, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing at this time.

Officers are not searching for any additional suspects.

