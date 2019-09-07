Two Dead in Saturday House Fire

Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan said two people were killed in an early morning house fire Saturday.

Morgan said a 911 call came in around 8:30 a.m. “with unknown circumstances.”

He said a deputy arrived to the unincorporated community of Friendsville, which is about 7 miles northwest of Mt. Carmel, Illinois.

The sheriff says a deputy and a neighbor came and pulled one of the victims out of the porch area of the home, but the victim was already believed to be deceased.

Morgan said inside the home, they observed another deceased individual. He said the fire was “overwhelming.”

The Wabash County Coroner and Illinois State Fire Marshall remain on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An autopsy on both victims is scheduled for Monday.

