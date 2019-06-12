Two Dead After Car Accident in Knox County

A two-vehicle crash in Knox County claims the life of a Freelandville couple and injured a Vincennes man Wednesday afternoon just north of Bicknell.

According to the report from the Indiana State Police, John B. Buck and Rita A. Buck, both 71 years old, died at the scene of the accident that took place at approximately 4:30 p.m.

John Buck was driving a 2002 Jeep northbound on SR 159 approximately a half mile north of Brocksmith Road.

Joshua A. Roark, 27 years old, was traveling southbound on SR 159 approaching Brocksmith Road when for unknown reasons, drove left of center and collided head-on into the Buck’s vehicle.

Roark was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville where he is being treated for serious injuries. State Road 159 was closed for approximately three hours while troopers investigated the crash.

The investigation is on-going.

