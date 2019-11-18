Two Danville Women Arrested, Charged in Theft of Guinea Pigs

Two Danville women have been arrested and charged for stealing two guinea pigs from a Kentucky pet store.

According to the Danville Police Department, on November 16th, 19-year-old Jaime Pack and 21-year-old Isabelle Mason entered Pet Paradise on Hustonville Road and attempted to leave the store without paying for the animals.

The store clerk attempted to stop the two females from leaving the parking lot while asking for the guinea pigs back. That’s when the passenger threw one of the guinea pigs out of the window, landing on its face and head, according to the store clerk.

The suspects then sped off running over the clerk’s foot in the process. The store clerk reported having pain in his knee and foot.

Police say the guinea pig that was thrown from the vehicle will be okay, but one guinea pig is still missing.

Both females were charged with theft, robbery, wanton endangerment, and cruelty to animals.

Both Mason and Pack were lodged into the Boyle County Detention Center.

Comments

comments