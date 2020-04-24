Two More Coronavirus Deaths Reported at Signature HealthCARE; 11 Deaths Total

Two more residents of Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh have passed away, marking 11 total deaths of residents of the facility who had the coronavirus.

According to an official with Signature HealthCARE, both residents passed away on Friday at a local hospital.

Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton said that a 68-year-old male, and an 80-year-old male, both residents of the facility, are those that passed away.

Nine members of staff at Signature HealthCARE have tested positive for coronavirus, and will not return to work without “special and verified medical clearance.”

Signature HealthCARE is continuing to work in cooperation with the Warrick County Health Department and other city and county agencies to provide updates in regard to the facility.

