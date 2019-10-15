Two Cases of Whooping Cough Confirmed at Kentucky Schools

Health officials in Kentucky confirm two cases of whooping cough at Kentucky schools.

The latest case was reported at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington making it the second confirmed diagnosis in Fayette County Public Schools and the eight case in the state.

Whooping cough is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms can be similar to a cold but the cough typically worsens as the illness progresses.

The health department says children who show symptoms should see a doctor and stay home from school.

