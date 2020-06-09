Two Carmi, Illinois Men Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident

Two men from Carmi, Illinois, lost their lives as the result of a single-vehicle accident that happened Monday night.

The Carmi Police Department (CPD) was dispatched to 5th St. and Fackney St. on Monday, June 8, around 9:26 p.m., where they located a wrecked, 2006 Pontiac G6 in the intersection of the streets upon arrival.

Two men were located inside the vehicle and were pronounced dead on the scene – a 29-year-old male from Carmi, and a 21-year-old male from Carmi, both who remain unnamed at this time.

According to CPD, it appeared that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, leaving the roadway and hitting a tree. Witnesses told police the vehicle didn’t slow down at a stop sign before the accident.

Police say evidence collected on the scene indicates that alcohol could have contributed to the accident.

