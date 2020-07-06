Two More Bars Closed After COVID-19 Cases

The owner of K.C’s Marina Point and Buds Rockin Country Bar and Grill announced recently on Facebook that they will be temporarily closing down, because an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

They will now be implementing extra sanitary operations and require employees to undergo daily temperature checks. The owner also stated that employees will be wearing face masks and following the required guideline at all times.

K.C’s Marina Point and Buds Rockin Country Bar and Grill are expected to be back open Wednesday July 8th.

