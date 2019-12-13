Two Await Sentencing in Connection to 2018 Murder

Two people are set to be sentenced in connection to the 2018 murder of Odie Carrier.

Police say Connor Johnson shot Carrier, who died several days later at a local hospital. Xzereus Dlamini and Johnson were also found guilty of robbing and murdering Carrier. Johnson was sentenced earlier this year to 20 years in prison.

Investigators say Mackayla Scarbrough met Carrier on Wood Duck Drive to have sex with him for money. Scarbrough was found guilty for her part in the shooting death of Carrier.

Dlamini and Johnson reportedly went along intending to rob Carrier.

Scarbrough and Dlamini accepted a plea deal earlier this year to lower their sentences.

