Two Articles of Impeachment Drawn Against President Donald Trump

The next step in the impeachment process against President Donald Trump has taken place.

Tuesday morning, House Democrats announced that they have drawn two articles of impeachment against the President. The two articles include Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress.

According to House Democrats, they have stated that after several months of an inquiry, they believe that President Trump attempted to conceal evidence and put himself ahead of the Constitution and the nation.

“We are charging the president of the United States, Donald J. Trump, with committing high crimes and misdemeanors,” according to Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

The investigation is dealing with what they believe was President Trump’s campaign to pressure Ukraine into launching an investigation into political rivals, including Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

The Judiciary Committee will vote on the articles this week and will make recommendations to the full House. There is a chance that the full House of Representatives may vote on impeaching the President before Christmas.

